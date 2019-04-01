WPX Energy Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for WPX Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy wpx” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $18.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.84 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 1.09%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,591,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,726,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,767,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,027,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,077,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,308,000 after buying an additional 2,020,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.