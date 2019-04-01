Wowbit Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Wowbit has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $806,149.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wowbit has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Wowbit token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002942 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

WWB is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html . Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

