World Acceptance (WRLD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $89.78 and a twelve month high of $125.14.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $137.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.16 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,022,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $6,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 911,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,269,000 after acquiring an additional 42,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.