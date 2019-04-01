Workiva (WK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.96

Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 7199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $960,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 30,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,449,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,738 shares in the company, valued at $17,482,797.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $8,547,800. Company insiders own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Workiva by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Workiva by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Workiva by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Workiva by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

