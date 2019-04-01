WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on the grocer’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 280 ($3.66).

MRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 249.09 ($3.25).

MRW stock opened at GBX 227.55 ($2.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 203.30 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 8.75 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from WM Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $3.85. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Andrew Higginson acquired 63,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £150,001.60 ($196,003.66).

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

