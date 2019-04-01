WISDOMTREE TR/U S DIVID EX-FINANC (DTN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S DIVID EX-FINANC (NYSEARCA:DTN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of WISDOMTREE TR/U S DIVID EX-FINANC worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/U S DIVID EX-FINANC by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/U S DIVID EX-FINANC during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/U S DIVID EX-FINANC by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/U S DIVID EX-FINANC by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/U S DIVID EX-FINANC during the third quarter valued at $425,000.

NYSEARCA:DTN opened at $85.49 on Monday. WISDOMTREE TR/U S DIVID EX-FINANC has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $92.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from WISDOMTREE TR/U S DIVID EX-FINANC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

