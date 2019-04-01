Wild Crypto Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (WILD)

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Wild Crypto has traded flat against the dollar. One Wild Crypto token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Wild Crypto has a market cap of $31,495.00 and $0.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00432556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.01592744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00241548 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006848 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Wild Crypto Profile

Wild Crypto’s genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wild Crypto’s official website is wildcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Wild Crypto

Wild Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

