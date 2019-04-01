Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP) Receives C$10.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE:WCP opened at C$4.61 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.73.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 6,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.73 per share, with a total value of C$32,069.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,090,794.76.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.