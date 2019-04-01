WEX (WEX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WEX (NYSE: WEX):

3/22/2019 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $197.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – WEX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/21/2019 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – WEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by its extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. The company’s Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment is doing well. WEX is active on the acquisitions and partnership front. Shares of WEX outperformed its indstry in the past three months. Despite such positives, WEX’s businesses continue to suffer from seasonal changes which causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. Global presence exposes WEX to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. High debt may limit WEX’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

2/8/2019 – WEX was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

WEX stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $203.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get WEX Inc alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. WEX had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $31,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,244 shares of company stock valued at $229,713 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of WEX by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 97,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,492,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.