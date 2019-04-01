WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 29,255 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4,179.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 4.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $282.48 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $293.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

