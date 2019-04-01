Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holdings Trimmed by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $235.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

