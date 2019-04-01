Welbilt (WBT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Longbow Research set a $16.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.
NYSE:WBT opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.81.
In other news, COO Josef Matosevic sold 10,301 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $165,434.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Haresh Shah sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $29,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,660 shares of company stock valued at $477,120. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Welbilt by 56.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
