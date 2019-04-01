Welbilt (WBT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Longbow Research set a $16.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

NYSE:WBT opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $406.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.96 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 71.21% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Josef Matosevic sold 10,301 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $165,434.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Haresh Shah sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $29,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,660 shares of company stock valued at $477,120. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Welbilt by 56.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

