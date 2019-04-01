Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,469 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $23,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.56. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $360.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.92 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 92.83% and a net margin of 50.56%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. Citigroup increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $991,121.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/warrior-met-coal-inc-hcc-holdings-lifted-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.