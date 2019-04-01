Warburg Research Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Grenke (GLJ)

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.00 ($108.14).

ETR GLJ opened at €86.65 ($100.76) on Thursday. Grenke has a 52-week low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 52-week high of €107.30 ($124.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.40, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.15.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

