Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Stake Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 1.87% of Walker & Dunlop worth $22,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth $181,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 37,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,079.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,754,944.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 3,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $186,269.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,767.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,687 shares of company stock worth $7,639,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $50.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.95. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $214.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

