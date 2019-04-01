Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Walgreens Boots has been outperforming its industry. Within the Retail Pharmacy USA division, the company has been making solid progress with respect to boosting prescription volume. Walgreens Boots is launching a phase of transformational cost management to reduce margin pressure. The company has been gaining from strategic tie-ups as well. We are looking forward to Walgreens Boots’ recent alliance with Microsoft to use the Azure platform. We are also upbeat about the company’s deal with Alphabet’s life sciences and healthcare segment, Verily. The company’s launching of next-day prescription delivery service with FedEx also buoys optimism. On the flip side, tough market conditions, particularly in retail, have been leading to sluggishness in Walgreens Boots' Retail Pharmacy International division. The ongoing generic drug inflation is hurting pharmacy margin as well.”

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.72.

WBA opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $848,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $411,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $1,427,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 540.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.