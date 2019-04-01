W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.83. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. Credit Suisse Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,734,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,035 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,151. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley shares are going to split on Wednesday, April 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

