Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Voya Prime Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 302,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,637. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/voya-prime-rate-trust-ppr-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-03.html.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.