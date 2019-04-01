Visa Inc (V) Position Trimmed by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 232,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.04.

V opened at $156.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $116.71 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

