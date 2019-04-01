Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX):

3/29/2019 – Viking Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

3/29/2019 – Viking Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/29/2019 – Viking Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.86 price target on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Viking Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/14/2019 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Viking Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/22/2019 – Viking Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc. They set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Viking Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Leerink Swann. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $715.54 million, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.75. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

