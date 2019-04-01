Victrex’s (VCT) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,210 ($28.88) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,420 ($31.62).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCT. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective (down from GBX 2,850 ($37.24)) on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Victrex to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,603.75 ($34.02).

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,156 ($28.17) on Friday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 2,082 ($27.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,415 ($31.56) per share, with a total value of £72,450 ($94,668.76). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,268,200.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.