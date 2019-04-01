Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect CPS Technologies (CPSH) Stock Price

News articles about CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CPS Technologies earned a news sentiment score of -3.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CPSH opened at $1.54 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

