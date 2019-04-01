Versum Materials (VSM) & Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) Financial Survey

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) and Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Versum Materials has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Versum Materials and Artemis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versum Materials 17.37% 135.80% 17.86% Artemis Therapeutics N/A -816.26% -300.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Versum Materials and Artemis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versum Materials 0 6 1 0 2.14 Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versum Materials presently has a consensus price target of $47.40, indicating a potential downside of 5.78%. Given Versum Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Versum Materials is more favorable than Artemis Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Versum Materials and Artemis Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versum Materials $1.37 billion 4.00 $197.50 million $2.35 21.41 Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.14 million N/A N/A

Versum Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Versum Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Versum Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Versum Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Artemis Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Versum Materials pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Versum Materials beats Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, chamber cleaning, and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays. The DS&S segment develops, designs, manufactures, and sells bulk gas, specialty gas, and specialty chemical cabinets and systems, which are used to manage the delivery of key materials into the semiconductor manufacturing process; and flow and temperature control systems and analytical systems to capture data. It is also involved in the project management for installation and startup of the gas and chemical delivery systems, and inventory management; and provision of spare parts, equipment upgrades, equipment maintenance, and training services. In addition, this segment offers on-site services to assist customers in managing the inventory of gases and chemicals comprising ordering, product changes and monitoring, quality assurance, operation of delivery systems, and managing the bulk gas and specialty gas operations. Versum Materials, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Artemisone, an orally-administered 10-alpha-amino artemisinin derivative with antiviral and antiparasitic properties. It focuses on advancing Artemisone as an antiparasitic treatment for patients infected with Plasmodium falciparum; and as an antiviral agent to address unmet clinical needs in immunocompromised patients infected with human cytomegalovirus and other viral or infectious diseases. The company has license agreement with Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development Ltd., Hadassah Medical Organization, and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology R and D Corporation Limited for the development of Artemisone. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

