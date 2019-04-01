Verizon Communications (VZ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Verizon Communications’ analysis:

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $244.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $81,344.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,387.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/verizon-communications-vz-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.