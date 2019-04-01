Vericel Corp (VCEL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vericel by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $767.06 million, a PE ratio of -125.07 and a beta of 3.03. Vericel Corp has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $170,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $149,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,939.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,580 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

