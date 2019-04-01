Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.15. 977,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 632,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

VNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.53.

Get Veoneer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Veoneer (VNE) Shares Up 5.6%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/veoneer-vne-shares-up-5-6.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,195,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,750,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,276,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,730,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.