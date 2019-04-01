Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $172.41 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $139.15 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4285 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

