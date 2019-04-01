VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

XMPT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 70,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,841. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

