Valvoline Inc (VVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to post $600.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $594.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $603.90 million. Valvoline reported sales of $569.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,023.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,123 shares of company stock worth $110,934 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 48,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,564. Valvoline has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

