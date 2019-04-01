ValuEngine Upgrades EuroDry (EDRY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of EDRY opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and a P/E ratio of 36.13.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

