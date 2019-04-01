Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $256.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.53 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

In other news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,400,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,333,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,605,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,175,000 after purchasing an additional 873,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

