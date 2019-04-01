US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,312,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,015,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $55.98 on Monday. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.51.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. US Ecology had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/us-ecology-inc-ecol-holdings-cut-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.