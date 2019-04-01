US Ecology (ECOL) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $55.98 on Friday. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.51.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $16,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $12,049,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,400,000 after buying an additional 126,945 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in US Ecology by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 40,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

