Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,112,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the previous session’s volume of 443,173 shares.The stock last traded at $0.89 and had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 547,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 413,167 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ur-Energy (URG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/ur-energy-urg-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.