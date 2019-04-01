Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USAP. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Dennis M. Oates acquired 3,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,005.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 100,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,968 shares of company stock valued at $77,998. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 49.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 353.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

