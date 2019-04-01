Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post sales of $270.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.80 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $246.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.48 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.00 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Uniti Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.10. 114,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,019. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

