United Utilities Group PLC (UU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 853.88 ($11.16).

UU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 753 ($9.84) to GBX 787 ($10.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 813 ($10.62). 2,308,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

