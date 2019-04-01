United Therapeutics (UTHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UTHR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $100.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.71). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $373,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,527 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,041. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,845 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

