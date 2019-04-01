United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,931,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in United Technologies by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of UTX opened at $128.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $104,914.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 35,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $4,449,979.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

