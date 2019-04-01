United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 159,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 44,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,522,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after buying an additional 164,402 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 67.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,715,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,272,000 after buying an additional 886,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

TWNK opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.51. Hostess Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.94 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

