United Services Automobile Association Has $541,000 Stake in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,562 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

PFGC opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $39.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

