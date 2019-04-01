United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) Receives $2.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.19.

UMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock remained flat at $$1.88 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 342,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.81.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $35.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 16,297,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,676,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,920,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,267 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 1,893,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 652,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

