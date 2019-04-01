Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Short Interest Update

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,936,771 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 7,215,758 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 619,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,943.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $257.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

