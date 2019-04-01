UBS Group Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for Scout24 (G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.92 ($52.23).

Shares of ETR G24 traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €46.14 ($53.65). 309,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a fifty-two week high of €48.62 ($56.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 38.45.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

