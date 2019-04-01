UBS Group AG (UBS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,994,393 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $49,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,666,752,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,150,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $32,809.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $12.11 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). UBS Group had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

