U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,269 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.
NYSE:SLCA opened at $17.36 on Monday. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from U.S. Silica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLCA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.
