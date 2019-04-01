Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 574,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 811.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 597.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wildhorse Resource Development alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRD shares. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wildhorse Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/two-sigma-investments-lp-trims-position-in-wildhorse-resource-development-corp-wrd.html.

WRD stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.