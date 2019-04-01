Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 168.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,309 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.79% of Ceragon Networks worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRNT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 317,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,467 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,470,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 773,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

CRNT opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

