Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,630,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after buying an additional 39,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $568,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,540 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

SITE opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

