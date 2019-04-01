Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,593 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Banced Corp raised its position in shares of Metlife by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 8,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $42.57 on Monday. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

